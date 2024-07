Proven VCT (GB:PVN) has released an update.

ProVen VCT plc has announced its total voting rights as of June 30, 2024, confirming 266,896,026 ordinary shares in issue with equal voting rights and no treasury shares. Shareholders can use this figure as a reference for disclosing changes in their interest as per the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:PVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.