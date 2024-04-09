Provaris Energy Unveils Hydrogen Import Facility

Provaris Energy Ltd (AU:PV1) has released an update.

Provaris Energy Ltd has partnered with Global Energy Storage to create a hydrogen import facility in Rotterdam, aiming to provide a green energy solution for Europe’s industrial sector. This collaboration will see Provaris’ H2Neo carriers transporting hydrogen, which will be offloaded and injected into Europe’s hydrogen grid. The project underscores both companies’ commitment to fostering an energy-efficient supply chain to meet Europe’s decarbonization targets.

