Provaris Energy Ltd has issued a Form 605, disclosing the cessation of a substantial holder in the company. The notice, released on 4 October 2024, marks a significant change in shareholding for the Sydney-based firm. This update is crucial for investors tracking ownership and potential impacts on the stock.

