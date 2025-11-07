Protium Clean Energy Corp. Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Weekapaug Lithium Limited ( (TSE:GRUV) ) has issued an announcement.

Protium Clean Energy Corp., a company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has successfully closed an oversubscribed private placement offering. The company issued 7,700,000 common shares at $0.055 per share, raising $423,500, surpassing the initially planned 7,000,000 shares. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, and the offering is subject to regulatory approval.

More about Weekapaug Lithium Limited

Average Trading Volume: 41,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.18M

