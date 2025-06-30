Proteomics International Expands WA Facility with $6M Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd. ( (AU:PIQ) ).

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd has announced a $6 million expansion of the WA Proteomics Facility, in collaboration with The University of Western Australia, the WA State Government, and Bioplatforms Australia. This investment will enhance the facility’s capabilities in precision diagnostics, enabling industrial-scale screening for medical and agricultural applications. The initiative aims to establish a nationally accredited platform for protein biomarker analysis, which will support the development of diagnostic tests and improve outcomes in clinical and agricultural settings.

More about Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd.

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd, based in Perth, Western Australia, is a medical technology company specializing in precision diagnostics and bio-analytical services. The company focuses on proteomics, which involves the large-scale study of proteins, aiming to improve disease treatment through innovative diagnostic tools.

