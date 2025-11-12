Protara Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. ( (TARA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Protara Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for cancer and rare diseases, with a portfolio that includes investigational treatments like TARA-002 and IV Choline Chloride. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Protara highlighted its ongoing commitment to drug development despite reporting a net loss. The company reported a net loss of $13.3 million for the third quarter, with total operating expenses amounting to $14.8 million, primarily driven by research and development costs. Despite the financial losses, Protara’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $12.6 million, with marketable debt securities valued at $120.1 million, reflecting a strategic focus on maintaining liquidity. Looking ahead, Protara remains focused on advancing its clinical programs and is optimistic about its financial resources being sufficient to meet its liquidity needs for the next twelve months.

