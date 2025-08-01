Protalix Lawsuit Dismissed After Bylaws Amendment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Protalix ( (PLX) ) has provided an update.

On August 1, 2025, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. announced the dismissal of a class action lawsuit filed by Kevin Mathew Thomas against the company and its Board of Directors. The lawsuit, filed on March 10, 2025, alleged violations in the company’s bylaws. The company denied all allegations but amended the bylaws on May 8, 2025, leading to the plaintiff agreeing that the claims were moot. Consequently, the company agreed to pay $160,000 in fees and expenses to the plaintiff’s counsel, and the case was dismissed with prejudice on July 23, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (PLX) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Protalix stock, see the PLX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PLX is a Neutral.

Protalix’s overall stock score reflects significant improvements in financial health and promising developments in its clinical pipeline. However, inconsistent revenue growth and high leverage are risks. The technical indicators suggest weak momentum, and valuation appears high, which could limit upside potential. The recent leadership change is expected to positively impact future growth strategies.

More about Protalix

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins.

Average Trading Volume: 1,069,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $116.2M

