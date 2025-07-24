Protagenic Therapeutics Appoints Timothy Wright to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Protagenic Therapeutics ( (PTIX) ).

On July 18, 2025, Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. appointed Timothy R. Wright as a new member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately, to serve as a Class II director until the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Wright, recognized as an independent director, brings extensive experience from his roles at Isosceles, BIORG, INC, and MiMedX, among others, enhancing the company’s governance with his diverse background in the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

Spark’s Take on PTIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PTIX is a Underperform.

Protagenic Therapeutics faces significant financial difficulties, with no revenue and persistent losses. Technical indicators suggest weak market momentum, and the company’s valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. These factors collectively result in a low overall stock score, reflecting substantial risks and challenges.

More about Protagenic Therapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 1,942,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.93M

