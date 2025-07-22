Prosus Updates Share Repurchase Programme with Significant Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prosus N.V. announced an update to its ongoing repurchase programme, involving the buyback of 2,088,768 Prosus shares between 14 July 2025 and 18 July 2025, at an average price of €48.8192 per share, totaling approximately €101.97 million. This strategic move is part of Prosus’s efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a strong market position and delivering value to its stakeholders.

Prosus is a global technology company focused on unlocking an AI-first world for its 2 billion customers. With investments in over 100 companies worldwide, it is building local ecommerce champions in growth markets. Prosus holds leading positions in food delivery, classifieds, and fintech, creating a unique technology ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth. Through Prosus Ventures, the company invests in new technology growth opportunities across various sectors, backing entrepreneurs who leverage technology to enhance everyday life.

