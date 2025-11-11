Prosus Updates on Share Repurchase Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Prosus ( (NL:PRX) ) has provided an update.

Prosus announced an update to its open-ended repurchase programme, which involves buying back ordinary shares from free-float shareholders of both Prosus and Naspers. Between November 3 and November 7, 2025, Prosus repurchased 902,724 shares at an average price of €59.9133, totaling approximately €54 million. This move is part of Prosus’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Prosus

Prosus is a global technology company focused on unlocking an AI-first world for its 2 billion customers. With investments in over 100 companies worldwide, it is building local ecommerce champions in growth markets. Prosus holds leading positions in food delivery, classifieds, and fintech, and has created a unique technology ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth. Through its Prosus Ventures team, the company invests in new technology opportunities across various sectors including AI, social and ecommerce platforms, fintech, B2B software, logistics, health, blockchain, and agriculture.

