ProStar Boosts Mapping Precision with Topcon Integration

ProStar Holdings Inc (TSE:MAPS) has released an update.

ProStar Holdings Inc. has announced a strategic integration with Topcon Corporation, enhancing their utility mapping software, PointMan, with Topcon’s GNSS antennas for advanced underground infrastructure mapping. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for ProStar, as it now has partnerships with all major utility detection hardware manufacturers, expanding its global sales channels and allowing clients to use PointMan with existing hardware, positioning ProStar for market dominance in utility mapping.

