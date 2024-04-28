Prospera Energy Settles Debt, Advances Restructuring

Prospera Energy Inc (TSE:PEI) has released an update.

Prospera Energy Inc. has settled a debt with a former executive by agreeing to pay $120,000 over six months and issuing over 2 million common shares at $0.055 each, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Canadian energy company, specializing in oil and gas production, is currently in the second phase of a three-stage restructuring process aimed at streamlining operations and boosting production while maintaining a commitment to environmental standards and stakeholder compliance.

