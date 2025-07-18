Prosper Construction Holdings Secures New Framework Agreement with Shenzhen Defu

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Prosper Construction Holdings Limited ( (HK:6816) ) is now available.

Prosper Construction Holdings Limited has announced a new Products Sale and Purchase Framework Agreement between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shui Fung Trading, and Shenzhen Defu. This agreement, effective upon Independent Shareholders’ approval, will last until December 31, 2027, and includes proposed transaction caps of RMB800 million, RMB1,200 million, and RMB1,600 million for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027, respectively. The agreement, which replaces a previous one from April 2025, involves continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to Shenzhen Defu’s connection with the company’s controlling shareholder, Haifa Group.

Prosper Construction Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the construction industry. Its primary focus is on providing construction services and products, with a market focus that includes significant transactions with connected entities.

Average Trading Volume: 54,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$87.2M

