Prosper Cap Secures Major Loan Mandates

3Cnergy Limited (SG:PPC) has released an update.

Prosper Cap Corporation Limited, formerly known as 3Cnergy Limited, has engaged two international financial institutions to arrange term loan facilities totaling up to GBP 330 million. These funds are earmarked for refinancing existing debts, covering related loan costs, and providing working capital and budgeted capital expenditure for the Group. The arrangement is in its preliminary stage, with terms, including a mandatory prepayment upon a change of control, being negotiated and subject to credit approval and other conditions.

