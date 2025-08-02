ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Earnings Call: Mixed Signals Amid Growth and Challenges

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE ((PBSFY)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE painted a mixed picture of the company’s current financial health. While there were notable successes in areas such as Joyn AVoD revenues and Flaconi’s performance, challenges persisted in the TV advertising market and the Dating & Video segment. The extension of the credit facility and expected deferred tax benefits were highlighted as positive financial strategies, yet the overall financial performance was marred by declines in revenue and EBITDA.

Joyn AVoD Revenue Growth

Joyn AVoD revenues experienced a substantial increase of 62% year-over-year in the second quarter. This impressive growth contributed positively to the company’s audience market shares, indicating a strong demand for their advertising video-on-demand services.

Extension of Credit Facility

ProSiebenSat.1 has successfully extended its senior facility agreement by EUR 1.25 billion, which will now mature in 2029. This extension was secured at attractive terms, ensuring the company maintains long-term financial stability.

Flaconi’s Strong Performance

Flaconi, the company’s beauty e-commerce business, reported a 33% increase in revenue year-on-year for the second quarter. This growth was driven by both returning and new customers, alongside an improvement in profitability.

Distribution Revenue Growth

The distribution business showed robust revenue growth, with a 10% increase in the second quarter and an 8% rise in the first half of 2025. This growth was attributed to new cooperation agreements and an increase in HD subscribers.

Deferred Tax Benefit from Joyn Merger

The merger of Seven.One Entertainment Group into Joyn is expected to generate a deferred tax income of EUR 125 million. This will positively impact the company’s net income, providing a financial cushion.

Revenue and EBITDA Decline

Despite some areas of growth, group revenues fell by 7% in the second quarter and 4% in the first half of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA also declined by 40%, primarily due to lower advertising revenues and the sale of Verivox.

Weak TV Advertising Market

The entertainment advertising market in the DACH region faced a 10% decline in revenues during the second quarter of 2025. This was largely due to a weak TV advertising business, which continues to challenge the company’s financial performance.

Dating & Video Segment Challenges

The Dating & Video segment saw a 27% decline in revenues in the second quarter. This was attributed to negative consumer sentiment and currency headwinds, which have adversely affected the segment’s performance.

Operating Free Cash Flow Decline

The adjusted operating free cash flow was negative, at minus EUR 6 million in the second quarter and minus EUR 50 million in the first half of 2025. This decline was influenced by earnings reductions and increased investments in programming assets.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, ProSiebenSat.1’s leadership provided guidance on the company’s outlook. They confirmed a full-year revenue target range of EUR 3.85 billion, although adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall below the midpoint due to developments in high-margin TV advertising. The company remains optimistic about a recovery in the advertising market in the latter half of 2025, backed by economic forecasts predicting GDP growth in Germany.

In conclusion, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE’s earnings call highlighted a mixed sentiment, with strong performances in certain segments countered by challenges in others. The company’s strategic financial maneuvers, such as the extension of the credit facility and the anticipated tax benefits, offer a positive outlook. However, the declines in revenue and EBITDA, along with challenges in the advertising and Dating & Video segments, underscore the hurdles that lie ahead.

