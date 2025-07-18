Prosafe SE Announces Recapitalization Plan to Strengthen Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prosafe ( (GB:0J5Y) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Prosafe SE has announced a recapitalization plan involving the conversion of USD 193 million into new shares and the issuance of warrants to shareholders. This move, approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and is expected to be completed by July 21, 2025, pending final registration procedures.

More about Prosafe

Prosafe SE operates in the offshore accommodation industry, providing services and solutions for the oil and gas sector. The company focuses on delivering safe and efficient accommodation services to offshore workers, enhancing operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

Average Trading Volume: 49,789

Current Market Cap: NOK122.2M

