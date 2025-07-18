Prosafe Achieves High Fleet Utilisation and Uptime in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Prosafe ( (GB:0J5Y) ).

Prosafe reported a fleet utilisation rate of 79% for June 2025, with operations in Brazil achieving near-perfect commercial uptime. The Safe Caledonia began operations in the UK with a 94% uptime, while the Safe Boreas is en route to Singapore for a future contract in Australia. This operational performance highlights Prosafe’s strong positioning in the accommodation vessel industry and its commitment to maintaining high uptime across its fleet.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker code PRS.

Average Trading Volume: 49,789

Current Market Cap: NOK122.2M

