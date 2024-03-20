PROREIT Reports Strong Year-End Growth

PRO Real Estate Investment (TSE:PRV.UN) has released an update.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PROREIT) has reported a solid end to Fiscal Year 2023 with a 2.8% increase in property revenue and a notable 7.5% rise in Same Property NOI in Q4, reflecting organic growth and a strong operational performance. The company continues to reshape its portfolio, having sold seven non-strategic properties, and maintaining a high occupancy rate of 98.3%. Financial stability is indicated by a stable debt-to-asset ratio and sufficient liquidity.

