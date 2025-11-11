Property Data Bank, Inc. Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Property Data Bank, Inc. ( (JP:4389) ).

Property Data Bank, Inc. reported a slight increase in net sales by 1.7% for the six months ending September 30, 2025, despite a decrease in operating and ordinary profits. The company conducted a share split and maintained a strong equity-to-asset ratio, indicating a stable financial position. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a 20.5% increase in net sales, reflecting the company’s optimistic outlook for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4389) stock is a Hold with a Yen954.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Property Data Bank, Inc. stock, see the JP:4389 Stock Forecast page.

More about Property Data Bank, Inc.

Property Data Bank, Inc. operates within the financial industry, primarily focusing on providing data management solutions and services related to property and real estate. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive suite of products aimed at enhancing data accessibility and efficiency for stakeholders in the real estate market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,063

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen9.54B

