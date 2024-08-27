Propel Funeral Partners Embraces Corporate Governance Standards

Propel Funeral Partners Ltd. (AU:PFP) has released an update.

Propel Funeral Partners Limited has confirmed adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the financial year ended 30 June 2024, as detailed in their governance statement available on their website. The company has completed all necessary checks for director appointments and elections, and maintains written agreements with directors and senior executives, highlighting transparency in management roles and responsibilities.

For further insights into AU:PFP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.