PRONEXUS Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

PRONEXUS Incorporated ( (JP:7893) ) has shared an announcement.

PRONEXUS Incorporated reported a modest increase in revenue for the six months ending September 30, 2025, despite a decline in operating profit and profit before tax compared to the previous year. The company also announced a reduction in dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with a special dividend included to commemorate its 95th anniversary, reflecting strategic financial adjustments amid changing market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7893) stock is a Hold with a Yen1186.00 price target.

More about PRONEXUS Incorporated

PRONEXUS Incorporated is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the financial sector. It provides services related to financial documentation and reporting, focusing on delivering comprehensive solutions for corporate disclosures and investor relations.

Average Trading Volume: 28,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen27.63B

