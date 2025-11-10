PRONEXUS INC. Announces Treasury Stock Acquisition Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PRONEXUS Incorporated ( (JP:7893) ) has issued an update.

PRONEXUS INC. has announced its decision to acquire treasury stock, aiming to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The acquisition, approved by the Board of Directors, allows for the purchase of up to 1 million shares, representing 3.92% of the company’s total shares, with a budget of 1 billion yen, to be executed between November 11, 2025, and June 23, 2026.

More about PRONEXUS Incorporated

Average Trading Volume: 28,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen27.63B

