Progress Software Secures New Credit Facility Agreement

Progress Software ( (PRGS) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Progress Software announced a new credit facility agreement, increasing its revolving credit from $900 million to $1.5 billion and extending the maturity date to July 31, 2030. This move is expected to support the company’s growth strategy and enhance its ability to pursue additional acquisitions, positioning Progress well for future expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRGS) stock is a Buy with a $75.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Progress Software stock, see the PRGS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PRGS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRGS is a Neutral.

Progress Software’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are offset by bearish technical indicators and a high P/E ratio indicating potential overvaluation. Continued operational efficiency and revenue growth are key positives, but technical challenges pose near-term risks.

More about Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) is a provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, enabling organizations to develop and deploy mission-critical applications and manage data platforms, cloud, and IT infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 775,374

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.05B

