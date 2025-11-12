Proficient Auto Logistics Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. ( (PAL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. is a leading specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services, operating one of the largest auto transportation fleets in North America. The company reported a significant increase in total operating revenue for the third quarter of 2025, reaching $114.3 million, a 24.9% increase from the previous year. Despite a total operating loss of $0.1 million, the adjusted operating income rose to $4.2 million, indicating improved profitability. The company also delivered a total of 605,341 units, marking a 21% increase from the same period last year. Key financial metrics showed a positive trend, with the adjusted operating ratio improving to 96.3% from 98.8% in the previous year. Proficient Auto Logistics continues to strengthen its market position through strategic acquisitions and operational improvements. Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about its ability to adapt to market changes and maintain its role as a critical component of the automotive supply chain.

