Productive Technologies Issues Profit Warning Amid Improved Financial Performance

IDG Energy Investment Limited ( (HK:0650) ) has shared an announcement.

Productive Technologies Company Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected net loss of approximately HK$87.7 million for the six months ended 30 September 2025. This loss, although significant, represents an improvement from the previous year’s loss of HK$160.7 million, attributed to reduced R&D and administrative expenses and increased investment income. However, the company also experienced a decrease in gross profit from its crude oil and equipment business, contributing to the overall financial outcome.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0650) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about IDG Energy Investment Limited

Productive Technologies Company Limited operates in the semiconductor and solar industries, focusing on the development and expansion of its business in these sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -11.47%

Average Trading Volume: 4,230,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.43B

