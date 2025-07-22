Prodigy Gold NL Gains New Substantial Holder

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Prodigy Gold NL ( (AU:PRX) ).

Prodigy Gold NL has announced that Liang Zhen (Jally) Lin, through Plutus Prospecting Pty Ltd, has become a substantial holder in the company, acquiring a 14.96% voting power with 949,879,092 ordinary shares. This acquisition, valued at $1,899,758.19, indicates a significant investment in Prodigy Gold NL, potentially impacting its market position and signaling confidence in its future prospects.

More about Prodigy Gold NL

Current Market Cap: A$6.35M

See more data about PRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue