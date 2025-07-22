Prodigy Gold NL Corrects Director’s Interest Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Prodigy Gold NL ( (AU:PRX) ).

Prodigy Gold NL has issued a replacement Appendix 3Y to correct a discrepancy in the number of securities held after a change related to Director Mark Edwards. This correction ensures accurate reporting of director interests, which is crucial for maintaining transparency and compliance with ASX regulations.

More about Prodigy Gold NL

Current Market Cap: A$6.35M

For an in-depth examination of PRX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue