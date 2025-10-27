Procept Biorobotics’ WATER IV Study: A Game Changer in Prostate Cancer Treatment?

Procept Biorobotics Corp. ((PRCT)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The WATER IV Prostate Cancer study, officially titled ‘WATER IV Prostate Cancer: Aquablation Versus Radical Prostatectomy for the Treatment of Localized Prostate Cancer,’ is a multicenter, prospective, randomized clinical trial. It aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Aquablation Therapy in men with localized prostate cancer who are candidates for prostatectomy. This study is significant as it explores a less invasive treatment option compared to traditional surgery.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two interventions: Aquablation Therapy and Radical Prostatectomy. Aquablation Therapy uses the AQUABEAM or HYDROS Robotic System to perform minimally invasive surgery with a high-velocity saline waterjet. Radical Prostatectomy involves the surgical removal of the prostate gland.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, comparing the outcomes of Aquablation Therapy against Radical Prostatectomy.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 18, 2024, with the latest update on October 20, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Procept Biorobotics Corp.’s stock performance by potentially validating a less invasive treatment for prostate cancer. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the medical robotics industry.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

