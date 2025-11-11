Pro-Pac Packaging Enters Voluntary Administration, CEO Role Made Redundant

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Pro-Pac Packaging Limited ( (AU:PPG) ) is now available.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited has entered voluntary administration, leading to the redundancy of its CEO, Ian Shannon. The Federal Court of Australia and the High Court of New Zealand have extended the period for convening creditor meetings by six months, impacting the company’s restructuring process and stakeholder engagement.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited is an innovative Flexibles and Industrial Specialty Packaging company with a diversified distribution and manufacturing network throughout Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Melbourne, it provides bespoke packaging solutions for clients in the industrial, food and beverage, health, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 101,762

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.27M

