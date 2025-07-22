PRL Global Limited Announces Director Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from CI Resources Limited ( (AU:PRG) ) is now available.

PRL Global Limited announced that Adrian Joseph Anthony Gurgone has ceased to be a director as of July 1, 2025. This change in the board may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, as Mr. Gurgone held 134,771 ordinary shares through the Ethical Capital Fund, where he was the sole director.

