Private Equity Holding AG Reports NAV Decline Amid Currency Challenges

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Private Equity Holding AG ( (CH:PEHN) ) has issued an announcement.

Private Equity Holding AG reported a slight decrease in its Net Asset Value per share as of June 30, 2025, due to adverse exchange rate movements despite positive portfolio performance. The company experienced a cash-flow negative month, with capital calls exceeding distributions, and announced a dividend distribution of CHF 1 per share. The ongoing weakness of the US dollar against the euro has been a significant factor affecting the company’s financial performance.

More about Private Equity Holding AG

Private Equity Holding AG is a listed investment company specializing in private equity investments. It provides institutional and private investors with access to a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio, aiming for long-term value growth through investments in selected private equity funds and direct investments. The portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, based in Zurich.

Average Trading Volume: 374

Current Market Cap: CHF159.5M

For an in-depth examination of PEHN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue