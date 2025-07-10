Private Equity Holding AG Reports NAV Decline Amid Currency Challenges

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale
Private Equity Holding AG ( (CH:PEHN) ) has issued an announcement.
Private Equity Holding AG reported a slight decrease in its Net Asset Value per share as of June 30, 2025, due to adverse exchange rate movements despite positive portfolio performance. The company experienced a cash-flow negative month, with capital calls exceeding distributions, and announced a dividend distribution of CHF 1 per share. The ongoing weakness of the US dollar against the euro has been a significant factor affecting the company’s financial performance.
More about Private Equity Holding AG
Private Equity Holding AG is a listed investment company specializing in private equity investments. It provides institutional and private investors with access to a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio, aiming for long-term value growth through investments in selected private equity funds and direct investments. The portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, based in Zurich.
Average Trading Volume: 374
Current Market Cap: CHF159.5M
