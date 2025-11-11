Prisma Properties to Develop New Retail Center in Osby with Willys and Dollarstore

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Prisma Properties AB ( (SE:PRISMA) ) is now available.

Prisma Properties is set to develop a new 6,000 square meter retail center in Osby, Skåne county, Sweden, with Willys and Dollarstore as confirmed tenants under ten-year lease agreements. This project, expected to be completed by early 2028, will enhance Prisma Properties’ presence in southern Sweden and cater to the rising demand for accessible and affordable retail. The retail center will be strategically located with high visibility and accessibility, and will include fast charging stations for electric vehicles as part of the company’s sustainability strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:PRISMA) stock is a Buy with a SEK28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prisma Properties AB stock, see the SE:PRISMA Stock Forecast page.

More about Prisma Properties AB

Prisma Properties is a leading developer and owner of modern properties in the long-term discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant sectors. The company currently owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and Denmark, and aims to expand further throughout the Nordic region. With a focus on sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next-generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 49,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK3.99B

Learn more about PRISMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue