Priority Technology Receives Buyout Proposal from CEO

Priority Technology Holdings ( (PRTH) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 10, 2025, Priority Technology Holdings announced it received a preliminary, non-binding proposal from an investor group led by its Chairman and CEO, Thomas Priore, to acquire the remaining shares of the company’s common stock. This proposal offers cash consideration of $6.00 to $6.15 per share for shares not currently held by the group, which already owns approximately 58% of the company’s stock. The announcement highlights potential changes in company ownership but emphasizes that no agreement has been reached, and shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRTH is a Neutral.

Priority Technology Holdings faces significant financial risks due to negative equity and high leverage, which weigh heavily on the overall score. Despite strong cash flow growth and positive developments in certain business segments, the stock is under bearish technical pressure. Valuation is fair, but not compelling enough to offset financial concerns. The earnings call provided some positive insights, but challenges remain, particularly in the Merchant Solutions segment.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates in the payments and banking solutions industry, offering a unified commerce engine that helps businesses manage financial operations. Their platform integrates payables, merchant solutions, and treasury solutions to enhance cash flow, optimize working capital, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 497,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $398.7M

