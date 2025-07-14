Prinx Chengshan Announces Change in Share Registrar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Prinx Chengshan Holdings Limited ( (HK:1809) ) is now available.

Prinx Chengshan Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, effective from 21 July 2025. The new registrar will be Tricor Investor Services Limited, and all applications for registration and transfer of shares should be directed to them from the effective date. This change is part of the company’s administrative updates, potentially impacting stakeholders who need to collect share certificates from the new registrar’s office.

