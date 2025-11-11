Princes Group Reports Strong EBITDA Growth Amid Strategic Focus

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Princes Group Plc ( (GB:PRN) ).

Princes Group PLC reported a significant increase in EBITDA by 51.5% to £111.1 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, driven by structural margin improvements and synergy delivery. The company has been focusing on operational efficiency, improved pricing, and product mix discipline, leading to an expanded EBITDA margin of 7.8%. Despite deflationary pricing conditions affecting revenue, the Group’s strategy has resulted in notable momentum across B2B channel sales and a robust free cash flow of £136.5 million. The company is well-positioned for sustainable growth with a focus on value-accretive M&A opportunities and aims to build long-term value as a listed business.

More about Princes Group Plc

Princes Group PLC is a leading international platform operating in the United Kingdom and European food and beverage sector. The company focuses on margin-accretive growth, operational efficiency, and disciplined portfolio management, with a strong emphasis on earnings quality and commercial partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 591,604

For a thorough assessment of PRN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue