Primorus Investments PLC Announces Share Buyback

The latest announcement is out from Primorus Investments ( (GB:PRIM) ).

Primorus Investments PLC has repurchased 450,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 3.73 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction reduces the number of shares available for trading and may impact the company’s voting rights calculations, reflecting a strategic move to manage its capital structure effectively.

More about Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments PLC operates in the investment industry, focusing on acquiring and managing a diverse portfolio of assets. The company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and engages in strategic investments to enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 218,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.68M

