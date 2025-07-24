Primis Financial Reports Strong Q2 2025 Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Primis Financial ( (FRST) ) has provided an update.

Primis Financial Corp. reported significant financial growth for the second quarter of 2025, with net income rising to $8.4 million from $3.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable in August 2025. Key drivers of this growth included a successful sale of a portion of its ownership in Panacea Financial Holdings, increased mortgage lending, and strategic cost reductions. The company’s core banking operations showed improved profitability, driven by a robust deposit base and low-cost funding strategies. Primis is also enhancing its proprietary banking technology, V1BE, to extend its reach and licensing potential. The company’s national strategies, including mortgage warehouse lending, have expanded significantly, supported by its digital platform, which has seen a substantial increase in deposits.

Primis Financial Corp., along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Primis Bank, operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking and mortgage services. The company has a strong presence in Virginia and Maryland with 24 banking offices and offers services such as mortgage lending, community banking, and specialized financial solutions for medical professionals through Panacea Financial.

