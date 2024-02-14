PrimeEnergy Expands Borrowing Capacity for 2024 Drilling Operations

Primeenergy Corp. (PNRG) has released an update.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has revised its loan agreement with Citibank, N.A., raising its borrowing capacity from $65 million to $85 million, and welcoming Independent Bank as an additional lender. Presently, the company has not utilized the facility but intends to tap into the funds to support its 2024 drilling operations. Investors are reminded that while this report looks to the future, actual outcomes may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

For further insights into PNRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.