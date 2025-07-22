Prime US REIT Extends Credit Facility Maturity to 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Prime US REIT ( (SG:OXMU) ).

Prime US REIT Management Pte. Ltd. has successfully exercised the second extension option for its credit facility secured on Sorrento Towers, extending the maturity date to July 22, 2026. This strategic move ensures continued financial flexibility for Prime US REIT, with an outstanding balance of $66.95 million, potentially enhancing its market positioning and stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:OXMU) stock is a Hold with a $0.19 price target.

More about Prime US REIT

Prime US REIT is a real estate investment trust established in Singapore, managed by Prime US REIT Management Pte. Ltd. The company focuses on managing and investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing office properties in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 1,861,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $231.6M



