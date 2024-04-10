Prime Mining Strikes High-Grade Gold in Mexico

Prime Mining Corp. (TSE:PRYM) has released an update.

Prime Mining Corp. has announced significant findings from its latest drilling efforts at the Los Reyes Project in Mexico, uncovering a high-grade zone with 7.68 g/t gold-equivalent across 7.7 meters. This new discovery at the Z-T Area’s Tahonitas is not part of the previous mineral resource estimate and indicates potential for resource expansion, with the area still open for further exploration.

