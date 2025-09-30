Prime Focus Limited Successfully Concludes 28th AGM with All Resolutions Passed

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Prime Focus Limited ( (IN:PFOCUS) ).

Prime Focus Limited announced the successful conclusion of its 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 30, 2025, where all resolutions were passed with the requisite majority. The meeting, conducted via video conferencing, saw participation from both promoters and public shareholders, and the voting results along with the scrutinizer’s report have been made available on the company’s website.

Prime Focus Limited operates in the media and entertainment industry, providing services such as visual effects, 3D conversion, and animation. The company is focused on delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to filmmakers and content creators worldwide.

