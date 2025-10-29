Primaris REIT Reports Strong Q3 Results and Announces 2026 Guidance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ( ($TSE:PMZ.UN) ).

Primaris REIT reported strong financial results for Q3 2025, with a notable increase in rental revenue and leasing progress, particularly with HBC locations. The company announced a distribution increase and introduced its 2026 guidance, reflecting anticipated growth in cash net operating income and occupancy rates. Recent acquisitions, including Promenades St-Bruno, and strategic leasing agreements are expected to drive future growth and enhance portfolio quality. The company’s focus on sustainability and disciplined capital allocation supports its robust financial performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:PMZ.UN) stock is a Buy with a C$16.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust stock, see the TSE:PMZ.UN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PMZ.UN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PMZ.UN is a Outperform.

Primaris REIT’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and robust financial health, despite some leverage concerns. The attractive dividend yield adds value, but the high P/E ratio suggests the stock may be overvalued. Technical indicators show neutral momentum, reflecting a balanced market sentiment.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:PMZ.UN stock, click here.

More about Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust operates in the real estate industry, focusing on managing and acquiring shopping centers. The company is known for its enclosed shopping center portfolio and aims to enhance its market position through strategic acquisitions and leasing activities.

Average Trading Volume: 208,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.84B

See more data about PMZ.UN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue