Primaris REIT Reports Strong Q2 2025 and Raises Guidance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ( ($TSE:PMZ.UN) ) has issued an update.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with significant growth in rental revenue and net operating income. The company increased its guidance for 2025, reflecting confidence in its financial outlook. Key strategic moves included the acquisition of Lime Ridge Mall and the sale of Lansdowne Industrial, enhancing its portfolio quality. Additionally, Primaris introduced a Green Finance Framework, allowing for the issuance of green bonds and loans, and issued $200 million in senior unsecured debentures to finance eligible green projects. These developments underscore Primaris’s focus on sustainable growth and robust financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:PMZ.UN) stock is a Buy with a C$17.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust stock, see the TSE:PMZ.UN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PMZ.UN is a Neutral.

Primaris REIT is well-positioned with strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, but valuation and earnings call insights suggest resilience and growth potential. The company’s focus on sustainability and strategic acquisitions further supports its stable outlook.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust operates in the real estate industry, focusing primarily on owning and managing shopping centers. The company’s portfolio includes market-leading enclosed shopping centers, and it is committed to disciplined capital allocation and maintaining a conservative capital structure.

Average Trading Volume: 217,894

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.5B

