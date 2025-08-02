Primaris REIT Earnings Call: Record Sales and Strategic Growth

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (($TSE:PMZ.UN)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The recent earnings call of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) painted a largely positive picture, underscored by robust tenant sales, strategic acquisitions, and improved financial metrics. Despite these strengths, the company faces challenges such as declining occupancy rates due to HBC lease disclaimers and rising interest costs.

Record Tenant Sales and NOI Growth

Primaris REIT reported record-breaking tenant sales, with same-property sales per square foot reaching $723, marking a 33% increase from 2019 levels. The company anticipates a notable Net Operating Income (NOI) growth of 15% to 25% over the coming years, reflecting strong operational performance.

Strategic Acquisitions and Portfolio Expansion

Since its spin-off, Primaris has strategically expanded its portfolio with $2 billion in acquisitions of premier Canadian malls. Recent additions include Southgate Centre, Oshawa Centre, and Lime Ridge Mall, enhancing the company’s market presence and growth potential.

Strong Leasing Activity

The leasing segment showed impressive activity, with 122 leases renewed at a 6.7% spread and 32 new deals secured. Noteworthy brands such as lululemon and UNIQLO have joined Primaris’ tenant roster, highlighting the company’s appeal to high-profile retailers.

Increased Trading Liquidity

Primaris has experienced a significant boost in trading liquidity, with average trading volume increasing by over 130% in the past year. This surge enhances the attractiveness of Primaris units to institutional investors, potentially driving further investment.

Positive Financial Metrics and Guidance

Financially, Primaris demonstrated strength with a 5.5% increase in FFO per unit diluted and a 24.6% rise in AFFO per unit diluted. The company has raised its 2025 cash NOI guidance to between $340 million and $345 million, showcasing confidence in its financial trajectory.

Occupancy Challenges

Despite overall positive performance, Primaris faces occupancy challenges, with a portfolio in-place occupancy rate of 88.8%, a decline of 4.2% from the previous year. This drop is attributed to disclaimed HBC leases and vacancies at Lime Ridge Mall.

Impact of HBC Lease Disclaimers

The disclaimer of five HBC leases has impacted occupancy rates and will require an estimated redevelopment spend of $125 million to $150 million over the next few years, posing a challenge to Primaris’ operational strategy.

Increased Interest Costs

Primaris has noted an increase in interest costs, which, although concerning, are being offset by strong internal growth and accretive acquisitions. This balance is crucial for maintaining financial stability and growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Primaris REIT’s forward-looking guidance reflects a strong financial and operational outlook. The company projects a 3% to 4% growth in same-property NOI and an occupancy cost ratio of around 12%, with potential NOI growth of 15% to 25% in the coming years. The 2025 guidance includes expected cash NOI between $340 million and $345 million and FFO per unit ranging from $1.74 to $1.79, supported by a low leverage strategy and significant acquisition activities.

In conclusion, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings call highlights a positive sentiment driven by record tenant sales and strategic growth initiatives. While challenges such as occupancy declines and increased interest costs persist, the company’s robust financial metrics and forward-looking guidance suggest a promising future. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate continued growth and expansion as Primaris navigates these challenges with strategic foresight.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue