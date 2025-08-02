Primaris REIT Earnings Call: Record Sales and Strategic Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Primaris REIT Earnings Call: Record Sales and Strategic Growth

Primaris REIT Earnings Call: Record Sales and Strategic Growth

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (($TSE:PMZ.UN)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) painted a largely positive picture, underscored by robust tenant sales, strategic acquisitions, and improved financial metrics. Despite these strengths, the company faces challenges such as declining occupancy rates due to HBC lease disclaimers and rising interest costs.

Record Tenant Sales and NOI Growth

Primaris REIT reported record-breaking tenant sales, with same-property sales per square foot reaching $723, marking a 33% increase from 2019 levels. The company anticipates a notable Net Operating Income (NOI) growth of 15% to 25% over the coming years, reflecting strong operational performance.

Strategic Acquisitions and Portfolio Expansion

Since its spin-off, Primaris has strategically expanded its portfolio with $2 billion in acquisitions of premier Canadian malls. Recent additions include Southgate Centre, Oshawa Centre, and Lime Ridge Mall, enhancing the company’s market presence and growth potential.

Strong Leasing Activity

The leasing segment showed impressive activity, with 122 leases renewed at a 6.7% spread and 32 new deals secured. Noteworthy brands such as lululemon and UNIQLO have joined Primaris’ tenant roster, highlighting the company’s appeal to high-profile retailers.

Increased Trading Liquidity

Primaris has experienced a significant boost in trading liquidity, with average trading volume increasing by over 130% in the past year. This surge enhances the attractiveness of Primaris units to institutional investors, potentially driving further investment.

Positive Financial Metrics and Guidance

Financially, Primaris demonstrated strength with a 5.5% increase in FFO per unit diluted and a 24.6% rise in AFFO per unit diluted. The company has raised its 2025 cash NOI guidance to between $340 million and $345 million, showcasing confidence in its financial trajectory.

Occupancy Challenges

Despite overall positive performance, Primaris faces occupancy challenges, with a portfolio in-place occupancy rate of 88.8%, a decline of 4.2% from the previous year. This drop is attributed to disclaimed HBC leases and vacancies at Lime Ridge Mall.

Impact of HBC Lease Disclaimers

The disclaimer of five HBC leases has impacted occupancy rates and will require an estimated redevelopment spend of $125 million to $150 million over the next few years, posing a challenge to Primaris’ operational strategy.

Increased Interest Costs

Primaris has noted an increase in interest costs, which, although concerning, are being offset by strong internal growth and accretive acquisitions. This balance is crucial for maintaining financial stability and growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Primaris REIT’s forward-looking guidance reflects a strong financial and operational outlook. The company projects a 3% to 4% growth in same-property NOI and an occupancy cost ratio of around 12%, with potential NOI growth of 15% to 25% in the coming years. The 2025 guidance includes expected cash NOI between $340 million and $345 million and FFO per unit ranging from $1.74 to $1.79, supported by a low leverage strategy and significant acquisition activities.

In conclusion, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings call highlights a positive sentiment driven by record tenant sales and strategic growth initiatives. While challenges such as occupancy declines and increased interest costs persist, the company’s robust financial metrics and forward-looking guidance suggest a promising future. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate continued growth and expansion as Primaris navigates these challenges with strategic foresight.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement