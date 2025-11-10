Prima Meat Packers Announces Stable Interim Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Prima Meat Packers,Ltd. ( (JP:2281) ) has shared an announcement.

Prima Meat Packers, Ltd. announced the distribution of interim dividends of 40 yen per share, maintaining its commitment to a payout ratio of 40% or more. This decision reflects the company’s focus on shareholder value and its stable financial performance, with the total dividend amounting to 2,013 million yen.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2281) stock is a Hold with a Yen2709.00 price target.

More about Prima Meat Packers,Ltd.

Prima Meat Packers, Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of meat products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is committed to providing stable and continuous dividends to its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 240,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen119.6B



