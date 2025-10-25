Pricer AB’s Earnings Call: Strong Sales Amid Challenges

Pricer AB Class B (($SE:PRIC.B)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Pricer AB Class B revealed a slightly positive sentiment, driven by notable achievements in revenue growth and strategic initiatives, despite facing challenges such as weak order intake and geopolitical impacts. The company’s strong sales performance and strategic progress were highlighted as key factors contributing to this positive outlook.

Best Net Sales Quarter in 2025

Pricer AB achieved its best net sales quarter of the year, reporting SEK 598 million. This figure surpassed the results from both Q1 and Q2, marking a significant milestone for the company in 2025.

Significant Increase in Recurring Revenue

The company reported a nearly 50% increase in recurring revenue compared to the last quarter. This growth was largely attributed to a strategic shift towards a subscription model for software services, which has proven to be a successful move for Pricer.

Positive EBIT and Full Year Profitability

Pricer managed to achieve a positive EBIT result for Q3, which contributed to a positive financial outcome for the entire year. This achievement underscores the company’s effective cost management and operational efficiency.

New Direct Sales Model in Nordics

Pricer’s transition from a partnership sales model to a direct sales approach in the Nordic and Baltic markets is showing promise. The company expects to see tangible results from this strategy in Q4.

Innovative Pricer Avenue Pilots

The company is running Pricer Avenue pilots in several countries, including Sweden, Finland, France, and the U.K. These pilots feature unique innovations such as floating canvas, which have garnered significant market interest.

Strong Performance in Canada

Pricer’s deployment with Sobeys in Canada is progressing well, with continued interest from Sobeys franchisees and other customers like Metro Group, indicating strong market performance in the region.

Weak Order Intake

Despite the positive financial results, Pricer reported a weak order intake, attributed to market uncertainty and retailers’ reluctance to invest. This has led to some projects being deferred.

Geopolitical Impact on Retailers

Geopolitical situations have affected retailers’ investment decisions, resulting in a standstill in market growth over the past year. This remains a challenge for Pricer moving forward.

High Accounts Receivables

The company saw an increase in accounts receivables by SEK 120 million in Q3, impacting cash flow. However, Pricer expects this situation to improve in the coming quarter.

Challenges in U.S. Market

Pricer faces investment slowness in the U.S. market due to tariffs and market caution, although there is some acceleration for contracted suppliers.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Pricer remains optimistic about future growth, with a higher order backlog entering Q4 and a strong position to capitalize on future demand. The company reported a return on sales of 6.5% for Q3 and maintained a positive operating cash flow of SEK 16 million for the first nine months of the year, despite challenges like high accounts receivables and currency effects.

In summary, Pricer AB Class B’s earnings call reflected a slightly positive sentiment, driven by strong sales performance and strategic initiatives. Despite facing challenges such as weak order intake and geopolitical impacts, the company remains optimistic about future growth, supported by a solid order backlog and strategic market positioning.

