Pricer AB Reports Q3 2025 Earnings with Improved Margins

Pricer AB Class B ( (PCRBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pricer AB Class B presented to its investors.

Pricer AB, a Swedish company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, specializes in automation and communication solutions for physical retail stores, offering electronic shelf labels and digital signage to enhance retail operations. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Pricer AB reported a decline in order intake and net sales compared to the previous year, with order intake at SEK 352.4 million and net sales at SEK 598.4 million. Despite these declines, the company achieved a gross profit margin improvement to 23.2% due to lower production costs and favorable currency effects. Operating profit for the quarter was SEK 38.5 million, down from SEK 61.6 million in the same period last year, impacted by increased personnel costs and negative exchange rate fluctuations. Looking ahead, Pricer AB remains optimistic about the long-term drivers for digitalization and automation in retail, with growing interest in its SaaS platform, Pricer Plaza, and new pilot projects in Europe. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on market demand as conditions improve, supported by a strong product portfolio and strategic organizational enhancements.

