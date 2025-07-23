Pricer AB Announces Extraordinary General Meeting and New Board Member

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pricer AB ( ($SE:PRIC.B) ).

Pricer AB has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 19, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden. The meeting will address several agenda items, including the election of a new board member, Giulia Nobili, who brings extensive experience in investment banking and corporate strategy. Her appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic direction, although she will not receive a board fee.

