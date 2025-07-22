Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alteration Earth PLC ( (GB:PR1) ) has shared an announcement.

Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC announced that its subsidiary, Halfspace Limited, has secured contracts worth approximately £250,000 with an English Premier League football club to provide data-led marketing services. This contract will leverage Halfspace’s Compass ID tracking technology to enhance customer profiling and engagement, and it is anticipated that Pri0r1ty’s AI applications will also be utilized to support the club’s growth strategy. This development underscores the growing recognition of data’s role in sports marketing and further validates Pri0r1ty’s business strategy, positioning the company to capitalize on future opportunities.

More about Alteration Earth PLC

Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC is an AI, data, and marketing services group that offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The platform provides cost-effective solutions for automating essential services such as social media management, investor relations, and corporate governance. The company also includes Halfspace, a data-driven marketing and technology business primarily operating in the sports and entertainment sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 7,789,064

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

For a thorough assessment of PR1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue