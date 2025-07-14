Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Alteration Earth PLC ( (GB:PR1) ).

Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC is investigating a potential breach of a lock-in agreement by Primorus Investments plc, which disposed of its shareholding in Pri0r1ty before the agreed 12-month period. The company has sent a letter of claim to Primorus and is considering legal proceedings, awaiting a substantive response from Primorus before deciding on further actions. This situation highlights concerns among shareholders and may impact Pri0r1ty’s legal and operational strategies.

Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC is an AI, data, and marketing services group that focuses on providing cost-effective solutions for SMEs. The company offers an AI Software-as-a-Service platform designed to automate essential services such as social media management, investor relations, and corporate governance. Additionally, Pri0r1ty includes Halfspace, a marketing and technology business that operates in the sports and entertainment sectors, serving clients like Premier League football clubs and motorsports teams.

